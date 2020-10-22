A record number of people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County on Wednesday, though local medical officials advised that the city’s hospitals were not at capacity.
Statewide, officials reported a record number of people infected by the coronavirus who were hospitalized and a new high for the number of related deaths reported in one day.
Against that backdrop, Dubuque County Board of Health members voted unanimously Wednesday night to send a letter to the county Board of Supervisors signaling the health board’s intent to draft a new resolution for a countywide mask mandate.
Thirty-three Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus were hospitalized at either UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital or MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Wednesday, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque.
But that figure doesn’t encompass the full number of people with the virus in Dubuque hospitals, which also could be treating infected patients from elsewhere in Iowa or from the other side of the Mississippi River, both she and Dr. Bobby Koneru noted.
“It is a misleading number because it doesn’t reflect the severity of the situation,” Koneru said. “Reports I’ve been getting from the hospitals are that hospitalizations within the county are double these numbers.”
The Telegraph Herald reached out to the two hospitals early Wednesday afternoon to discuss the situation. They sent a joint statement at 4:40 p.m. and did not respond to follow-up questions.
“While our hospitals are experiencing the highest level of COVID-19-related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, the hospitals are not yet at capacity and remain prepared to care for all those in need,” it said. “We must act now to lower the transmission rates. It is critical that we work together as a community to take the steps we know can reduce the spread of COVID-19. We continue to encourage community members to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, limit group gatherings and practice good hand hygiene and sanitizing to minimize the spread of the virus.”
Corrigan said she expects the number of people with COVID-19 who are in hospitals to continue to climb, based on the continued spread reflected in the number of new cases in Dubuque County daily. The county has averaged nearly 68 new cases per day over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 33% during that time, based on TH calculations using state totals.
“If you have a spike in cases, the people that are exposed in those cases will develop the illness anywhere between two to four weeks after that,” she said. “Also oftentimes, when a person first acquires the virus, they may not be severely ill. That may happen further into the infection as the person’s immune system is not able to overcome it.”
Corrigan said the hospitals are prepared for the uptick in cases and will reach out to the public health department if they are in need of assistance. She said if hospitalizations continue to rise, they might need to halt elected surgeries in order to cope with the growing number of COVID-19 patients.
In the joint statement, the Dubuque facilities advised that “hospitals and clinics are safe, and our providers are here to take care of you. It’s important to keep routine appointments and seek treatment for acute medical conditions.”
Dubuque County public health officials reported 32 new related deaths statewide from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, the most confirmed in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the pandemic.
State data on Wednesday also showed 534 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Iowa as of Tuesday — a record high. That included 90 admitted in the previous 24 hours, the second-highest one-day total of new patients to date.
During Wednesday night’s meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Health, Vice Chairwoman Diane Pape-Freiburger said she trusted the county’s hospitals, but that the board needs to know how many people are in their beds.
“The capacity of those hospitals can change,” she said. “They can move people into other areas. They have a plan. But we are asking the public and the county Board of Supervisors, maybe, to do a little bit more here to slow the spread throughout the county. People might act differently if people actually understood the scope of it.”
County supervisors voted, 2-1, last month against issuing a countywide mask mandate, as recommended by health board members.
But the Board of Health will try again, planning to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to draft a new resolution for a mandate.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham, who cast the lone vote in favor of the mandate last month, voiced his support for it again Wednesday night and said he had requested a work session with his fellow supervisors on Monday, Oct. 26, to again discuss the issue.