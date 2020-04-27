Another bicycle ride slated to cross Iowa has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizer of Iowa's Ride, to be held for the first time this year and starting in Dubuque, announced tonight that the event will not be held as scheduled on July 12 to 18.
The route's first day would have taken bicyclists through Centralia, Epworth, Farley, the Dyersville area and Worthington, with Monticello serving as the first overnight stop.
Iowa’s Ride was created by T.J. Juskiewicz and other former officials of RAGBRAI. That famed cross-state race announced last week that it would not hold an event this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
In an online announcement, Juskiewicz said it would "not be safe or feasible" to hold Iowa's Ride as scheduled. He referenced "recommendations to not continue the ride from the various law enforcement agencies, emergency managers, city managers and mayors, county supervisors, local hospital officials and other safety agencies that have been involved with the planning of" the event.