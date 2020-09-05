Western Dubuque Community School District officials are reporting one student and six staff cases of COVID-19, according to a new dashboard launched this week.
The positive cases are in a fourth-grader and three staff members at Dyersville Elementary School and one staff member each at Peosta Elementary, Cascade High and Western Dubuque High schools, as of Friday night.
The dashboard tracks active, positive cases as confirmed by local and state health officials. Cases are removed from the list once they are “no longer considered active,” meaning it has been 10 days since symptoms started or 10 days from a positive test for asymptomatic cases.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts wrote in an email that officials plan to update the dashboard every evening Monday through Friday. He wrote that there have been two other cases of COVID-19 in the past few weeks, though those staff members have returned to work since.