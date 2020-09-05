News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

UPDATE: WD schools launch COVID-19 dashboard: 6 active staff cases, 1 student

29 Illinois counties at COVID-19 warning level, but Jo Daviess County off list

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

38 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 10 more in Delaware County, 1,089 statewide

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

34 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 8 each in Delaware, Jo Daviess counties