Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque will close at noon Wednesday, March 18, officials announced Monday night.
The closure will run through April 13.
Dubuque County Library District officials announced Monday that all programs, including storytimes, were canceled until further notice.
The library is exploring online options for programming, according to a notice.
All of the library district’s branches remain open as scheduled. Those sites are located in Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta.
Some other area libraries have announced closures. They include public libraries in Platteville, Wis.; Galena, Ill.; and Manchester and Maquoketa, Iowa.