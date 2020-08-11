Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,692.
No new related deaths were reported in Dubuque County. That total stands at 31.
There were 137 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, for a positivity rate of 9.5%. The county's overall positivity rate is 8.1%.
Jones County reported three additional cases in that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 133. Delaware County reported one new case, raising its total to 115. Jackson County and Clayton counties remained unchanged at 156 and 104, respectively.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 203 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 49,203. There were six additional related deaths reported statewide. Iowa’s death toll stands at 937.