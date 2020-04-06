Illinois officials on Monday announced more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The 1,008 new cases boosted the state's total to 12,262. Thirty-three more related deaths were reported, pushing the state's total past the 300 mark to 307.
In Wisconsin, 173 new confirmed cases and nine more related deaths were announced Monday by state officials. The state now has a total of 2,440 confirmed cases and 77 deaths.
In Iowa, state officials on Monday announced 78 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s total now sits at 946 cases.
Three more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported. The statewide total now is 25.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: