This Memorial Day weekend won’t look much like any others.
The official kickoff to summer likely will have decidedly fewer family reunions, graduation parties, parades and picnics.
But there will be activity as people begin to resume some of their normal routines. As with many things about this pandemic period, what that looks like will vary greatly among individuals.
Some folks will continue to mostly shelter at home, going out only when they feel they have to. They will wear masks and have groceries delivered to their car. It will be some time before they go anywhere that they might encounter a crowd of people who aren’t social distancing.
For others, they will return to normal life as much as possible: dining out, going to retail stores, working out at the gym, getting their hair done and, eventually, going to their place of worship.
In fact, this period will look a little like mid-March did, prior to government orders of what citizens could and could not do, when people were left to their own judgment as to whether they felt comfortable going to a restaurant or a bar, flying in an airplane or taking a road trip.
Only this time, we know much more. We know more about the virus spread, its symptoms and its repercussions. We know who is most susceptible and that it also can strike the perfectly healthy. We are learning more every day; just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said research now shows that coronavirus does not, in fact, spread easily from surfaces. Experts say now that 40% of virus transmission happens before people feel sick.
That tells us that someone who feels fine still might be spreading the virus. That’s why the CDC says people should wear masks. Choosing not to wear one isn’t like choosing not to wear sunscreen. It could have damaging effects for others, not just the individual.
Still, we are free to make our own decisions. Some will err on the side of caution. Others won’t. That’s how life has always worked.
We are a nation divided down political lines, and even a public health crisis has been steeped in politics. Here in the tri-state area, as we encounter friends and neighbors, let’s be respectful of one another, whatever decision one is making.
You can’t tell by looking at people what underlying health issues they might have, whether they have a sick family member or
another compelling reason to carefully guard their safety.
Likewise, if you see someone working in a job without a mask, don’t assume you know their story. Maybe they are working desperately to make ends meet. Maybe wearing a mask isn’t an option.
As we navigate these unusual times, let’s be respectful. If a business owner or the leader of another establishment (church, school, museum) asks that those entering wear masks, you have two choices:
1) Wear a mask.
2) Don’t go to that establishment.
It’s that simple, and it need not escalate into a disagreement.
We can disagree about the handling of the response to the virus, but we should understand that it remains a real threat, one that will continue to flare up, depending on our actions. We must be respectful of all those who have struggled with this virus, and the many who have died. As a nation, we will likely top 100,000 deaths soon. President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over Memorial Day weekend to honor all of those killed by COVID-19.
We will likely remember this Memorial Day weekend far longer than any barbecue or parade of another year. On a weekend dedicated to honoring those who have died, let us do so by treating our fellow citizens with respect.