Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque will remain closed through at least the end of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization, which provides education and advocacy for immigrants, announced the decision online, citing ongoing community spread of the disease in the U.S. and Iowa.
“With regard to resuming public tutoring in our organization, the Presentation Lantern Center has and will continue to base decisions on scientific data and reliable projections,” the post reads.
Officials will examine criteria such as a downward trajectory of new cases, hospital bed usage and daily deaths, as well as “adequate contact-tracing and a robust testing program.”