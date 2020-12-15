The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County rose past 10,000 on Monday.
The county’s total stood at 10,014 as of 5 p.m. after 28 new cases were confirmed in 24 hours.
Dubuque County has the seventh-most confirmed cases in the state, trailing only the counties of Polk (37,732 cases), Linn (15,498), Scott (12,968), Black Hawk (11,855), Woodbury (11,480) and Johnson (10,358). Estimates place Dubuque County’s population as either the seventh- or eighth-highest among Iowa counties.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had the seventh-most individuals tested for COVID-19 (46,081), the seventh-most people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have recovered (7,961) and the fifth-most COVID-19-related deaths (125) in the state.
Notable case total benchmarks for Dubuque County:
500 CASES
Date: June 28
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 500
Deaths: 22
Active cases: 227
Tested: 9,982
1,000 CASES
Date: July 14
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 1,015
Deaths: 23
Active cases: 554
Tested: 15,521
2,000 CASES
Date: Aug. 29
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 2,008
Deaths: 36
Active cases: 455
Tested: 23,788
3,000 CASES
Date: Sept. 24
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 3,086
Deaths: 41
Active cases: 1,100
Tested: 28,880
4,000 CASES
Date: Oct. 10
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 4,075
Deaths: 47
Active cases: 1,572
Tested: 32,642
5,000 CASES
Date: Oct. 24
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 5,087
Deaths: 57
Active cases: 1,737
Tested: 35,440
6,000 CASES
Date: Nov. 4
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 6,118
Deaths: 63
Active cases: 2,135
Tested: 37,645
7,000 CASES
Date: Nov. 10
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 7,016
Deaths: 73
Active cases: 2,607
Tested: 39,289
8,000 CASES
Date: Nov. 18
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 8,134
Deaths: 86
Active cases: 3,196
Tested: 41,477
9,000 CASES
Date: Nov. 26
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 9,073
Deaths: 91
Active cases: 3,405
Tested: 43,459
10,000 CASES
Date: Dec. 14
Cases as of 5 p.m.: 10,014
Deaths: 125
Active cases: 1,928
Tested: 46,081