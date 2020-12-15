SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County rose past 10,000 on Monday.

The county’s total stood at 10,014 as of 5 p.m. after 28 new cases were confirmed in 24 hours.

Dubuque County has the seventh-most confirmed cases in the state, trailing only the counties of Polk (37,732 cases), Linn (15,498), Scott (12,968), Black Hawk (11,855), Woodbury (11,480) and Johnson (10,358). Estimates place Dubuque County’s population as either the seventh- or eighth-highest among Iowa counties.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had the seventh-most individuals tested for COVID-19 (46,081), the seventh-most people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have recovered (7,961) and the fifth-most COVID-19-related deaths (125) in the state.

Notable case total benchmarks for Dubuque County:

500 CASES

Date: June 28

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 500

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 227

Tested: 9,982

1,000 CASES

Date: July 14

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 1,015

Deaths: 23

Active cases: 554

Tested: 15,521

2,000 CASES

Date: Aug. 29

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 2,008

Deaths: 36

Active cases: 455

Tested: 23,788

3,000 CASES

Date: Sept. 24

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 3,086

Deaths: 41

Active cases: 1,100

Tested: 28,880

4,000 CASES

Date: Oct. 10

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 4,075

Deaths: 47

Active cases: 1,572

Tested: 32,642

5,000 CASES

Date: Oct. 24

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 5,087

Deaths: 57

Active cases: 1,737

Tested: 35,440

6,000 CASES

Date: Nov. 4

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 6,118

Deaths: 63

Active cases: 2,135

Tested: 37,645

7,000 CASES

Date: Nov. 10

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 7,016

Deaths: 73

Active cases: 2,607

Tested: 39,289

8,000 CASES

Date: Nov. 18

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 8,134

Deaths: 86

Active cases: 3,196

Tested: 41,477

9,000 CASES

Date: Nov. 26

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 9,073

Deaths: 91

Active cases: 3,405

Tested: 43,459

10,000 CASES

Date: Dec. 14

Cases as of 5 p.m.: 10,014

Deaths: 125

Active cases: 1,928

Tested: 46,081

