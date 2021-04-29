The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s death toll rose to 27.
- Fifteen additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Wednesday, 102,504 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 34% of the area’s population.
- A series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque this week. Today, clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site and from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grand River Center. Additional clinics are planned each day. Details can be found at
- .
- Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations will administer the COVID-19 vaccine with no appointment needed. Those who prefer to make an appointment can still do so by visiting
- .
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The data stated that, as of Monday, five residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than on Sunday. One such resident each of Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties were hospitalized, the same totals as Sunday. No such residents of Jackson County were hospitalized as of Monday.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.7%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 3%; Jackson County, 3.9%; and Jones County, 2.9%.
- Regional Family Health in Manchester will offer vaccine appointments in Manchester beginning on Monday, May 3. To request an appointment, call 563-927-7777.
Delaware County has several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for next week. Six clinics will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at Greeley Commercial Club (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Dundee Community Room (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Edgewood Community Room (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Masonville-Old Sullivan Hall (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Colesburg Community Center (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Ryan Fire Station (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Three clinics will be held on Thursday, May 6 at Earlville United Parish (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Hopkinton Community Center (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Delhi United Methodist Church (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). For more information, call 563-927-7551.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 503 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 364,033. The state reported one additional related death as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, raising the death toll to 5,931.
- As of Wednesday, 1,021,095 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 21,644 from Tuesday.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Broske Center, 1155 N. Second St. in Platteville
Crawford County has two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, May 5, at the Crawford County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered from noon to 12:25 p.m. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/211166160160139. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered from 12:35 p.m. to 1 p.m. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/211165920807150.
- Lafayette County Health Department will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today at the Multipurpose Building, 11974 Ames Road, in Darlington. No appointment is required.
- Wisconsin reported 688 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 596,552. The state’s death toll increased by 34, raising the total to 6,807.
- As of Wednesday, 1.8 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 32.4% of the population.
- In Illinois, vaccine appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a clinic today. To register, visit
. Registration is also open for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6. To register, visit
- .
- There were 2,728 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,328,454. The state reported 33 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,891.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.8 million residents were fully vaccinated — 30.6% of the state’s population.