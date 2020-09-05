Thirty-six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,146.
A total of 505 new tests in the county were recorded in that time span, bringing that total to 25,219. That means the county had a positivity rate of 7.1% during that time. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.5%.
Delaware County confirmed 11 additional cases in that 24-hour period, raising the county's total to 255. Jackson County had eight more cases reported, so its total moved to 231.
Four more cases were confirmed in Jones County, bumping its total to 18. Two more were confirmed for Clayton County, which moved to 189 cases.
No new related deaths were reported in any of the five counties in the 24 hours.
Statewide, there were 1,075 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bring the state's total to 69,057.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 23 to 1,160.