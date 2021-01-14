Two more deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county's death toll to 148, the sixth-highest in the state.
Delaware County also reported one death, raising the county's death toll to 36.
41 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed during the 24-hour period, bringing the county total to 11,210.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 12% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported nine additional cases, for a total of 1,890. The county's death toll remains at 31.
Clayton County had eight additional cases, for a total of 1,498. The county's toll remains at 48.
Jones County reported five additional cases, for a total of 2,686. There were no additional deaths reported in the county, remaining at 49 deaths.
Delaware County reported nine additional cases, for a total of 1,708.
As of 11 a.m. today, just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 23 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,553 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing the total to 301,471 as of 11 a.m. today.
The state reported 19 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,251.