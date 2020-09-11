Health officials in Dubuque have started preparing for the arrival of a vaccine for COVID-19, though there is no clarity for when one might arrive.
Mary Rose Corrigan, Dubuque public health specialist, told City Council members this week the city has been notified by the Iowa Department of Public Health that the first doses for a vaccine for COVID-19 could arrive as early as late October.
However, many medical experts believe it is unlikely that a vaccine will be available that soon.
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said before a Senate committee this week that he had “cautious optimism” that one of the vaccines being tested will pan out by the end of the year but warned: “Certainly to try to predict whether it happens on a particular week before or after a particular date in early November is well beyond anything that any scientist right now could tell you.”
Dr. Larry Corey, of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute, who is overseeing the U.S. government’s vaccine studies, described it as “incredibly unlikely” that a vaccine would be available before November.
Still, Corrigan reported that City of Dubuque and Dubuque County health officials have started preparing for the distribution of the vaccine when it does arrive.
“There is a lot of information we will still need to receive and a lot that will go into planning,” Corrigan said. “We are trying to provide as many resources as we can for those that will be administering the vaccine.”
When the vaccine is distributed, Corrigan said, there will be a limited number of doses made available to Dubuque County. They will be administered to populations that are most vulnerable to the virus, including health care workers and those living and working in long-term-care facilities.
Corrigan said wider availability of the vaccine to the public isn’t likely until sometime early next year, but public health officials with the city and county are already working to determine which organizations and agencies will administer it.
Any entity looking to administer the vaccine will need to be federally approved prior to receiving it, she added.
“We will develop more avenues for public distribution as more vaccines become available,” Corrigan said.
Along with assisting with early distribution, Corrigan said the city and county also will assist local health care providers in ascertaining proper storage for the vaccines.
Corrigan said there is still information that public health officials will need in order to properly prepare for the vaccine’s arrival, including how many doses will be given to the county, the type of vaccine that will be administered and how the federal government wants them to be prioritized.
“It’s a monster,” Corrigan said. “There is a lot that we need to prepare for.”
Dr. Bobby Koneru, the medical liaison for Dubuque County regarding COVID-19, said the timeline could be pushed back if the development of the vaccines is stalled in any way.
“It’s an aggressive timetable that I would say is hopeful,” Koneru said of having a vaccine that is distributed in 2020. “It’s under the assumption that everything has to go perfectly right.”
Most importantly, trials will need to ensure that there aren’t any adverse side effects that emerge as a result of the vaccine being administered. A global study testing a COVID-19 vaccine by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca was halted recently after a testing volunteer contracted an unexplained illness.
With still some time to plan, Corrigan said she believes local public health officials will be able to properly prepare for the eventual arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“When you break it down, it’s manageable,” Corrigan said. “We’ll make sure we’re ready when a vaccine does arrive.”
Corrigan on Monday also touched on the city ordinance currently requiring residents to wear face masks while out in public. She said she could not provide a time for when the mask ordinance would likely be repealed, largely because too little is still known about the virus and its presence in the community.
“There is still ongoing research about how COVID is transmitted,” Corrigan said. “There is so much we don’t yet know, so it’s difficult to put a number on when it might end or select any specific criteria at this point.”
Corrigan noted that the city will follow certain metrics, such as 14-day positivity rates and deaths from the virus, in order to better gauge the necessity of the mask ordinance.
Mayor Roy Buol said the City Council largely will wait for the direction from the city’s health department in determining when the ordinance should be lifted.
“When they see we are at a point to not mandate masks, then we’ll get rid of it,” he said. “There are a lot of different factors that they are looking at.”