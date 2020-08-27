MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Maquoketa High School today canceled its varsity and junior varsity games on Friday, Aug. 28, over COVID-19 concerns.
"The district has been informed by public health (officials) of a positive case of COVID-19 that has affected the varsity football team," the district announced. "Those people who were deemed to be in close contact have been notified and instructed to isolate for 14 days per public health guidelines."
The announcement noted that district and health officials will continue to monitor the situation.
"As a reminder, positive cases in any building are handled on a case-by-case basis in collaboration with local public health," the announcement stated. "Questions about this specific situation may be directed to the central office, the high school or public health."