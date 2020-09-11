In Iowa, there were 778 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 72,798.
Iowa's related death toll rose by two to 1,208.
In Wisconsin, 1,369 new cases were reported Thursday, pushing the total to 86,250.
There were four additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,197.
In Illinois, 2,145 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday along with 32 additional related deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 257,788 cases, including 8,273 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)