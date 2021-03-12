More than 24,000 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 24,837 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase in 1,733 from Thursday.
Meanwhile, 13,336 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 853 from 24 hours earlier, and the county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,134 who have received at least one dose (increase of 67 from Thursday); 1,895 fully vaccinated (increase of 188)
- Delaware County residents: 3,714 who have received at least one dose (increase of 194); 1,903 fully vaccinated (increase of 153)
- Jackson County residents: 4,543 who have received at least one dose (increase of 143); 1,802 fully vaccinated (increase of 64)
- Jones County residents: 4,280 who have received at least one dose (increase of 59); 2,270 fully vaccinated (increase of 140)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 366,371 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 690,524 had received at least one dose so far.