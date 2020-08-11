A local business that allowed customers to rent wedding and prom dresses has permanently closed.
Forever More Bridal Rentals is closing in the wake of COVID-19, according to a social media post by owners Kathy and Kevin Canfield.
Located at 2448 Meinen Court, the Dubuque business offered wedding gowns, prom dresses and other “special occasion” dresses for rent. The Canfields opened the business in 2016.
The social media post states that “during the recent months of Covid-19, we were mandated to close for a period of time, weddings were postponed, and with all proms cancelled it was very tough on Forever More Bridal Rentals.”
The business operated a consignment program for dresses. People who dropped off dresses for consignment are asked to pick up the items by calling 563-231-6831 to make an appointment.