News in your town

Local business that rented wedding, prom dresses closes due to COVID-19

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Village of Elizabeth to offer masks to residents

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak

12 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 5 in Grant County

Few complaints on 1st day of enforcement of Dubuque's mask ordinance

U.S. tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe's alarm

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 4 in Lafayette County

Family of 4th dead worker sues Tyson over Waterloo COVID-19 outbreak

8 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Village of Elizabeth to offer masks to residents

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak

8 additional COVID-19 cases reported in both Dubuque, Delaware counties in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

21 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 11 in Lafayette County

Plasma-based treatment for COVID-19 on rise in Dubuque, shows promise

20 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)