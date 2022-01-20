More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County in the week ending Wednesday, the first time the county has topped that threshold in a one-week span since late 2020.
The major culprit: the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The state confirmed 1,003 new cases in its weekly update, the highest seven-day total since Nov. 9 to 15, 2020, according to the Telegraph Herald’s tracking.
Dubuque County Board of Health member Dr. Hendrik Schultz, infectious disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans, said that while a surge in cases is not good, he expected the upswing to play out quickly, as it has in other parts of the world.
“Overall, I think this is a more favorable trend,” he told board members during a meeting Wednesday. “Omicron seems to have a less severe course. It might not cause as much damage as the original or delta strains. The exposure to it and infection with it, whether vaccinated or not, could close some gaps in the herd immunity that we need to get past this.”
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said prior to Wednesday’s meeting that based on past trends, relief might not come for another couple of weeks.
“This surge is going to peak and start to come down,” she said. “Our rise is a little bit more gradual than in other places. These surges, they tend to go down at about the same speed that they come up. We’ve been on an upturn for three weeks. Suspecting that this is not the peak, we are going to take two or three weeks to get out of it.”
The local numbers
Based on sampling, the Iowa Department of Public Health has estimated that 90% of positive cases in Dubuque County in January have been the omicron variant. The other 10% were estimated to be the delta variant.
Research shows the omicron variant is at least twice as contagious as delta and at least four times as contagious as the original version of the virus. Omicron is more likely than delta to re-infect individuals who previously had COVID-19 and to cause “breakthrough infections” in vaccinated people while also attacking the unvaccinated.
“Looking at the age groups, the older you get, the higher the rate of vaccination is,” Corrigan said. “And the same age groups have the lower positive case counts.”
Just 3% of new cases in the county during the seven-day stretch were among people who were at least 80 years old. The percentage climbed with each younger age group, reaching 18% in the 30-39 group and 22% in the 18-29 group. Children made up 20% of the new cases.
Data shows that 82% of Dubuque County residents 65 and older have been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, with that percentage steadily dropping with each younger age group. For example, as of Wednesday, the 20-29 age group had 30% vaccinated and boosted.
Dubuque County Health Department Interim Director Samantha Kloft said the number of county residents getting booster doses continues to climb.
Dubuque hospitals experienced an increase in the number of the patients they had with COVID-19 from Jan. 12 to Wednesday, from 35 to 39. State figures show that 63% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county were unvaccinated.
“We know that vaccinations prevent hospitalizations,” Kloft told the Board of Health. “We also know that while there are some who are hospitalized with COVID who were vaccinated and boosted, our hospitals’ staff are reporting to us that those individuals are seeing shorter stays compared to those who are unvaccinated.”
According to IDPH data for Dubuque County, 2,976 tests for COVID-19 were recorded for the week ending Wednesday, a higher number than in recent weeks. But many more over-the-counter tests are being taken and not reported.
While the number of reported tests encouraged Corrigan, she said all tests are becoming more scarce.
“People are testing,” she said. “But when we meet with the testing providers weekly, they’re all saying ‘We’re short on tests. We have to prioritize who we’re testing and why we’re testing. We don’t want to run out.’”
Education focus
Despite the surge in cases and the shortage in testing, the Board of Health voted on Wednesday to discontinue contact tracing new positive cases in the county because it was no longer as useful as it once was.
With the proliferation of at-home testing, contact tracing — which had been performed by UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association — gives a less and less accurate sense of community spread, according to the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team. The team submitted a report to the board recommending discontinuation of the practice.
Instead, the VNA and county health department staff will focus on educating the public on quarantine and isolation guidelines, which members of the public seem to have been following less often recently, Kloft said.
“Quarantine is still a necessary step when individuals are awaiting their test results, no matter what kind of test they take,” she said.
The board also voted to purchase 40,000 disposable masks for $4,000 to be distributed to schools and local government buildings around the county.