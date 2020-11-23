Dubuque County reported 57 additional COVID-19 cases and an additional related death between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today.
The county’s total cases increased to 8,678, the seventh-highest in the state. The related death toll remains at 90.
The county’s to-date positivity rate stood at 20.2%.
Clayton County’s total number of confirmed cases surpassed 1,000, reaching 1,010 as of 11 a.m. today, a 24-hour increase of 11 cases. The county’s related death toll remained at four.
Jackson County reported 22 additional cases, for a total of 1,361. The county’s death toll remained at eight.
Jones County reported an additional COVID-related death and 20 additional cases during the 24-hour span, giving the county a total of 2,212. The county’s death toll rose to 12. The county’s count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 85 active cases among inmates and 47 active cases among staff as of this morning.
Delaware County reported six additional cases, for a total of 1,348. The death toll remained 21.
The state continued to report 10 local long-term-care centers with COVID-19 outbreaks. Their case counts as of 11 a.m. were:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 82 cases and 42 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 14 cases and five recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- 70 cases and 41 recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 13 cases and four recovered
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases, an increase of one, and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- eight cases and four recovered
- Anamosa Care Center -- 60 cases and none recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 30 cases and none recovered
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 35 cases and two recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases and one recovered
The state’s total stood at 211,740 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 1,678 from 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll increased by 13 in the same time period, to reach 2,205.