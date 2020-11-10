MONTICELLO, Iowa – A local school district is applying for a state waiver to extend remote instruction because of COVID-19.
Monticello Community School District Superintendent Brian Jaeger said students will complete a regularly scheduled online learning day Wednesday, Nov. 11, then temporarily switch to online learning Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13, before applying to the Iowa Department of Education to extend virtual learning through Nov. 24, according to a message to parents posted on social media and the district’s website.
Jaeger states that Monticello’s positivity rate is 31.6%, with the Jones County positivity rate at 43.6%.
“In our schools, we have a 5.2% absentee rate with over 140 students out for COVID related reasons,” Jaeger states. “We have 34 staff members out for COVID-related reasons.”
If the waiver is approved, Monticello students would resume in-person classes on Nov. 30.