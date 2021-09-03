State officials announced that Iowa will increase its frequency in providing some COVID-19 data as the number of new cases and hospitalizations continue to climb.
During a press conference in Des Moines on Thursday, interim Director Kelly Garcia, of the Iowa Department of Public Health, briefly discussed coming changes to the state’s COVID-19 website, including a new dashboard that will be unveiled today and then updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The state moved to once-per-week data reporting in early July after previously providing data updated in real time.
In terms of data, the most notable addition will be information on the vaccination rates of those with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, Garcia said.
She referenced other “deeper, more comprehensive data” that will continue to only be updated once per week, but it was unclear what information she was referring to.
Also during the press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds provided some of the latest statewide statistics related to the coronavirus.
She said 99% of recent new cases were from the delta variant and acknowledged the overall climbing case and hospitalization counts.
“Especially with vaccines widely available, the rise we’re currently experiencing isn’t cause for panic. Far from it,” she said. “But it is a good reason to consider what you can do to help.”
She reported that 79% of people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and 90% of such patients in intensive care units are unvaccinated.
“It reiterates the fact that (vaccines) work,” Reynolds said. “People are not getting as sick. We’re not seeing it convert into hospitalizations.”
And while Thursday’s total of 524 people with COVID-19 being hospitalized continues a trend of increases, that total is only about one-third of the state’s all-time high of 1,527, set in November, according to Reynolds.
She also said hospitalizations among children with COVID-19 remain “very low,” representing just 2% of current COVID-19 patients.