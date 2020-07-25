In Iowa, there were 628 additional confirmed cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 41,628.
Six more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 826.
In Wisconsin, another 953 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 47,870.
There were 13 related deaths reported today, so that toll stood at 891.
In Illinois, there were 1,426 new confirmed cases and 12 additional confirmed deaths reported today. The state's total stood at 169,883 cases and 7,397 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)