The City of Dubuque once again has extended the closure of many city facilities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff continue to work and remain reachable via phone or email, according to a press release.

The following city properties now will remain closed to the public through at least July 6:

  • City Hall
  • City Hall Annex, 1300 Main St.
  • Dubuque Leisure Services office at Bunker Hill Golf Course
  • Housing & Community Development Department at Historic Federal Building
  • Intermodal Transportation Center
  • Municipal Services Center on Kerper Boulevard
  • Multicultural Family Center

The release notes that Bunker Hill, Miller Riverview Park & Campground and the Port of Dubuque marina docks are open. All city parks also are open, though the restroom, pavilions, playgrounds and other amenities therein remain closed.

For more information, visit cityofdubuque.org.

