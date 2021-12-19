The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- In Wisconsin, one additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Grant County since Wednesday. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., since Wednesday. The State of Iowa only updates its COVID-19 case and related-death data on Wednesdays, so no new information was available Saturday.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 62 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday. There were 30 new cases in Iowa County and 15 each in Crawford and Lafayette counties. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 30 new cases.
- Enough time has elapsed that the first children ages 5 to 11 now have reached full vaccination status, so the CDC now provides county-level vaccination rates for ages 5 and up.
The TH will be using those figures going forward, but predictably, with that new age group included, the percentages of vaccinated individuals for all local counties are markedly lower than when only assessing the rate of those 12 and older.
- As of Saturday, 174,409 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Saturday, the CDC again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged from Wednesday.
- There were 46 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of seven from one week earlier.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 52 active cases among students, a decrease of 19 since Wednesday, and eight among staff, a decrease of 10. However, the school district on each Friday removes people with COVID-19 from the count in advance if their isolation periods will end before classes resume on Monday.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 12 active cases among students systemwide as of Friday, a decrease of three since Wednesday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were seven student cases as of Friday, three fewer than Wednesday, and three staff cases, unchanged since Wednesday.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,841,142 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 62.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 8,728 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 936,840. The state’s related deaths increased by 111 to 9,600.
- As of Saturday, 3,569,093 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 22,663 new cases were reported since Wednesday, as the total climbed to 1,944,096. Another 104 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 27,117.
- As of Saturday, 8,043,271 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 67.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.