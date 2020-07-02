It didn’t seem like a big deal at first.
A slight fever or a little cough that went away after a couple of days.
But the East Dubuque semi-pro baseball team will self-quarantine for the next 10 to 14 days after two players tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Several other players are awaiting test results.
“Nobody felt real sick. They had minimal symptoms at best, and one actually felt perfectly fine with no symptoms at all but still came back positive,” East Dubuque manager Brandon Tashner said Thursday afternoon. “I think there’s a perception that, if you’re not on a ventilator or you don’t feel all that bad, you don’t have it. It’s the luck of the draw, because we all know that it does affect some people a lot more seriously than others.
“We certainly don’t want to see anyone get seriously ill. And we obviously don’t want to see this spread throughout the league. So, we decided it was the right thing to shut down for a few weeks and get everybody healthy and feeling better before we play again.”
In recent weeks, the Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque high school baseball teams suspended their seasons over COVID-19 concerns. A coach in the Wahlert program tested positive for the virus, and a sibling of a Western Dubuque player tested positive.
Tashner followed their lead in making the decision to suspend the season.
“I’m real proud of Brandon for going about things the right way through all of this, especially as a new member of the league,” Prairie League president Frank Dardis said. “They detected it, communicated with the league right away, got everybody tested, and now they’re self-quarantining for the 10 to 14 days.
“It’s a crazy thing, because it doesn’t seem to affect young people as much, but it’s obviously much more serious for us older guys. It’s definitely the responsible thing to do, to shut it down for a few weeks.”
Tashner helped resurrect semi-pro baseball in East Dubuque this spring after the community last fielded a team in 2016. The Braves’ roster features players in the 19 to 25 age range, and most of them starred at the high school level in Northwest Illinois and Southwest Wisconsin in recent years.
The semi-pro season started in late May, nearly one month later than usual because of the pandemic. East Dubuque became the first team to suspend its season over the virus.
“It kind of seems like the virus is buzzing through East Dubuque right now, especially in the age group of our players,” said Tashner, who noted that off-season conditioning programs at the high school have been halted through mid-July. “They’re hanging out together and doing things, and it doesn’t take much for this virus to spread.
“This has definitely been a good learning lesson for all of this to take this virus seriously.”