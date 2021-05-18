Over 46,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday shows that 46,323 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 298 from Sunday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,634 fully vaccinated (increase of 14 from Sunday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,551 fully vaccinated (increase of 15)
- Jackson County residents: 7,589 fully vaccinated (increase of 47)
- Jones County residents: 8,137 fully vaccinated (increase of 39)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 1,294,912 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.