Starting June 13, until Labor Day, unemployed workers in Dubuque County and the local businesses they patronize were deprived of more than $1 million per week.
As the pandemic recedes, is this bad luck for many of the 2,189 residents of the county who are still jobless? No, this was a decision by the Iowa governor to “incentivize” people to “get back to work” by cutting off the extra unemployment benefits that workers receive from the federal government.
Iowa had been offering three of the four pandemic unemployment compensation programs approved by Congress, set to expire Sept. 4. Gov. Kim Reynolds ended them 12 weeks early for the 43,000-plus claimants statewide (as of May 29), receiving some $26 million in federal aid.
The largest program offers workers qualified for regular unemployment benefits an extra $300 per week while they continue mandatory job searches. The governor asserts that getting those workers off their duffs will help solve the “labor shortage” in Iowa. Supposedly such workers would rather make money by not working than take jobs that pay less.
This might describe a small portion of that universe. (Iowa Workforce Development has developed no capacity to audit work search efforts.) But does that justify an abrupt, one-size-fits-all policy change that paints all unemployed workers with the same brush, punishing everyone?
How many employers are eager to hire such layabouts anyway?
Labor market economists arrive at different conclusions. A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that “only a small fraction (of U.S. workers) would turn down an offer to return to work at their previous wage.” That was in 2020 when expanded unemployment payments were twice what they are now. The study found that the current $300 benefit has only “small effects” on “job-finding rates.”
In fact, Iowans available to work have been returning to work in droves.
As of May 29, the number of new weekly unemployment claims dropped from a high of 64,194 in April of 2020 to 3,859. The number of “PEUC” claims (for people who have exhausted their state benefits) dropped from a high of 72,604 in February of 2021 to 18,076.
The number of people returning to work has stagnated since the governor announced the cut, suggesting that her decision is having a negative effect on the labor market. “Retention bonuses,” paid through an employer tax credit, could have been offered to “make whole” every worker who took a new job from June 13 to Sept. 4 but got less money by working than by staying on unemployment. No creative approaches were considered, though. No carrots, just sticks.
Iowans still struggling have other hurdles that policy-makers should be addressing: The availability of affordable child care, transportation barriers, loss of housing and health insurance, a lack of sick leave benefits, mental health and substance use troubles, the need to care for dependent and vulnerable family members.
Then, there is the elephant in the room that few Iowa leaders talk about: Larger than the number of people unemployed are the 87,349 people who have left the Iowa workforce altogether since February of 2020. The Dubuque County labor force has shrunk by 2,382 since January 2020, from 57,415 to 55,033, a 4.1% decline.
Why? Maybe we should figure that out instead and use some of the state’s $1.4 billion in American Rescue Plan dollars to address that ominous trend.
Older workers retiring for good? Fewer students graduating from Iowa schools? Worker skills don’t match available jobs? College grads looking elsewhere for work, for better pay? Working parents are cutting back, especially mothers. Job displacement is prompting many to consider going into business for themselves.
It’s time for policymakers to get to work. Let’s start by shedding the simplistic, punitive actions that cost all Iowans more than they will save or benefit us.