Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s total stood at 345 at that time. The tally was the 14th-highest of Iowa’s 99 counties. No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, so the total remained at 18 in the county. A total of 173 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered in the county, while five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the most-recent state data.
- The case count at Dubuque Specialty Care still was at 49 on Saturday, but two more people were reported as recovered, raising that number to 14. It remains the only long-term-care facility in Dubuque County with an outbreak, meaning at least three confirmed cases. Statewide, 39 such outbreaks have been reported — with more than 1,500 confirmed cases and nearly 250 deaths — but none of those outbreaks are in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- For the fourth time in five days, a single new case of COVID-19 was reported in Clayton County. Its total now stands at 34.
- In Wisconsin, there were 523 new cases reported Saturday, pushing the total to 18,230. Twenty additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 588.
- One more case was reported in Iowa County one day after the county health department reported two “public health investigations:” at Lands’ End and at CrestRidge Senior Living, both in Dodgeville. However, there is no indication that the new case is tied to either of those locations. The county’s total now is 16.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,462 cases, along with 61 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 118,917 cases and 5,330 deaths.
- No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County for the third consecutive day.
- On Friday, Midwest Medical Center in Galena shared on Facebook a letter from its chief medical officer, Dr. Ralph Losey, that encouraged county residents to stay vigilant against the possibility of COVID-19 in their surroundings. “Businesses are opening. Restaurants are opening. People are getting back to work. All of these are good things and will benefit many people, but at the same time, these things should be associated with increased caution. Some think the loosening of the quarantine means that they do not need to be as careful; actually, the opposite should occur.” The letter stated that the “coronavirus is in our community and is spreading from person to person largely unknown to those involved.” It added, “There have been cases where one positive ended up infecting seven others without knowing.”