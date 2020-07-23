Hy-Vee will begin distributing free masks to customers entering its stores beginning on Monday, July 27.
The company will distribute more than 3 million masks as part of an initiative called “Mask it Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice,” according to a press release.
It states that employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. However, the masks are not required for customers.
The chain has required that its employees wear masks “since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”