Grants of $500 are available for eligible, minority-owned small businesses in Dubuque that were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limited funds are available, according to a press release from Northeast Iowa Community College, the coordinator of the grant program.
It states that the aim is to award 20 grants to eligible applicants. Grant funds will assist eligible organizations in maintaining operations amid economic challenges caused by the pandemic.
Call 563-588-3350 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email sbhelpline@nicc.edu for more information.