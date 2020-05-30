PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two residents and one staff member of Park Place Senior Living in Platteville were confirmed to have COVID-19 this week
Samples for COVID-19 testing were taken Tuesday from all 115 residents and staff of the senior-living community, which includes Park Place Senior Apartments, Park Place Assisted Living and Park Place Memory Care.
The testing was an effort to ensure residents’ safety, according to Darla Armstrong, chief operating officer of ElderSpan Management, which operates Park Place. She said none of the staff or residents — including the three who tested positive — showed symptoms of the virus before the testing.
“We would not have known without this proactive approach,” she said. “Everybody feels fine. Nobody feels sick, but they are isolating.”
The staff member was taken off the work schedule immediately, and the two residents are isolating in their rooms, Armstrong said. They will remain in isolation until they meet the criteria to interact with others established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The Park Place building will remain closed to non-essential visitors, and all residents will continue to be screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms. Staff members also will be screened and will wear masks while working.
The Iowa County (Wis.) Health Department on Friday also reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Elderspan’s CrestRidge Senior Living in Dodgeville.