An additional 141 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 am. today, while two more outbreaks at long-term-care centers in the county were reported.
The county's total stood at 8,819 as of the latter time. Its related death toll remained at 90.
The county’s to-date positivity rate climbed to 20.5%.
Another 26 cases were reported in that time frame for Clayton County, where the total moved to 1,036. Its related death toll remained at four.
Twenty-five more cases were confirmed in Jones County, as its tally climbed to 2,237. There continues to be an active outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that, as of Monday night, there were 83 active cases among inmates and 33 active cases among staff. The county’s death toll remained at 12, four of which are tied to the prison outbreak.
Another 18 cases were reported for Jackson County, so its total moved to 1,379. It still has eight related deaths.
Fifteen more cases were reported for Delaware County, pushing its count to 1,363. Its related death toll remained at 21.
The state today is reporting on two more long-term-care-center outbreaks in Dubuque County.
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 each are being reported at Bethany Home in Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. for the other 10 local centers with outbreaks were:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 82 cases and 44 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases and five recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- seven cases and three recovered. (These figures represent a reduction of 63 cases and 38 recoveries from data shared by the state previously, though it is unclear why.)
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 16 cases and seven recovered
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- eight cases and four recovered
- Anamosa Care Center -- 62 cases and one recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 40 cases and none recovered
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 35 cases and two recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases and one recovered
The state’s total stood at 215,612 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 3,872 from 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll increased by 19 in the same time period, moving to 2,224.