National reports this week on widespread food insecurity were troubling. While much of the country prepared for a holiday hallmarked by a bountiful table, many others were struggling to keep their families fed.
People lined up in historic numbers at food banks across the country this week, as more Americans face food insecurity issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its exacerbating effects.
National news programs showed long lines of cars in several states waiting to pick up prepackaged boxes of meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.
While the needs have increased locally, many area nonprofits, churches, clubs and individuals have stepped up to fill the void.
Like the East Dubuque Lions Club, which partnered with the East Dubuque Food Pantry to raise money, plan and prepare Thanksgiving meals for 500 city residents.
Like Q Casino and Hotel, Dubuque Racing Association, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and others who helped put together about 1,000 free meals for delivery and carryout on Thursday.
Like the Dubuque chapter of the NAACP, which provided turkeys to more than 200 households ahead of the holiday.
As needs increase, we must continue to step up and help. Thanksgiving blessings on all those who reached out to those in need. May the bounty of giving continue.
Major League Baseball’s announcement this week that the highly anticipated matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams movie site is back on the calendar landed like an early Christmas present.
These days, there’s almost nothing better than thinking ahead to days when — let’s hope — people can gather for events, go to ballgames and plan community celebrations. Here’s hoping Dyersville will be doing just that next summer.
MLB announced tentative plans to hold the game on Thursday, Aug. 12, as long as the national public health crisis has abated.
That’s exciting news for Dyersville, Dubuque County and the whole region. Plans were in the works this year to create several days of activities to capitalize on the tourism generated by the Major League matchup. All that will be back on the docket if we get the all-clear to gather.
It’s heartening to plan for better days ahead in 2021. Just don’t hold your breath on getting tickets.
In a year when local residents are spending more time exploring the great outdoors, it’s welcome news that a local preserve will get a little bit greater.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources soon will acquire an 80-acre parcel as part of a continued effort to preserve the forest and wildlife at White Pine Hollow State Forest west of Luxemburg, Iowa.
Hunters and birders are probably most familiar with landmark forest, which consists of a 712-acre state preserve, dedicated in 1968, and 232 acres of state forest. The area was given preserve status to protect one of Iowa’s oldest and largest natural stands of white pine. In 1972, the National Park Service designated the area a National Natural Landmark.
If White Pine Hollow hasn’t been on your go-to list of area hiking locales, add it. Conservation officials say the unique area has a vast array of plant and animal species. Adding more land to the preserve will help support efforts to protect the many native and endangered species that inhabit White Pine Hollow State Forest.
It’s exciting to see this kind of investment in Iowa natural habitats, especially at a time when citizens have discovered a new appreciation for these landmark locations.