The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- Five additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Friday, 128,578 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 52.8% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The state of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Thursday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, two less than reported Tuesday. Four such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, an increase of two. One such resident of Delaware County was hospitalized, a decrease of one. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized, a decrease of one. No such residents in Jackson County were hospitalized as of Thursday.
- Hartig Drug is now administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals age 12 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit www.hartigdrug.com/appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. Today’s clinic is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic. See the full list of clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.7%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.8%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 3.4%; and Jones County, 3.5%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 237 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 369,060. The state reported one additional related death, raising the total to 5,998.
- As of Friday, 1,253,317 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 50.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held today from 9 a.m. to noon at the former Shopko location in Lancaster. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to pre-register at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/ or call 1-844-684-1064.
- A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Crawford County Public Health office on Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.crawfordcountywi.org/health.htmlor call 608-326-0229.
- The Crawford County Health Department will also be offering vaccination at the following schools on Thursday, May 20: Prairie du Chien Public and Catholic schools; North Crawford; Seneca; and Wauzeka-Steuben. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact their child’s school office to make an appointment.
- Wisconsin reported 513 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 605,376. The state’s death toll rose by one, for a total of 6,954.
- As of Friday, 2,376,435 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 51% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Appointments are available for a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/f5djktn7.
- There were 1,841 new COVID-19 cases announced Friday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,363,507. The state reported 49 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 22,369.
- Illinois also reported that 4,516,845 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Friday — 44.2% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.