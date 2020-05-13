Clayton and Delaware County Conservation in Iowa announced Tuesday that they reopened campground facilities to the public with restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
In Delaware County, campsites will not have utility services or water or electric hookups. The shower house at Baileys Ford Park in Manchester will remain closed, as will playgrounds at parks. Officials said they will not charge camping fees.
In Clayton County, conservation officials are limiting the number of people at a campsite to a maximum of six from the same household. Registration fees must be paid on arrival to limit interactions with park staff. Playgrounds and shelter houses will remain closed.
Clayton County Conservation officials also will start reopening the nature center, welcome center and conservation offices starting on Thursday, May 14.
Access will be on an appointment basis, and groups will be limited to people from the same household. Visitors with scheduled appointments will be required to wear masks.