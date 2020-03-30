MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jackson County.
An adult between the ages of 18 and 40 has the coronavirus, according to a press release issued by Jackson County Public Health Manager Michele Cullen. No additional information about the person has been released.
“While this is Jackson County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” Cullen stated in the release.
In a press release this morning, the City of Maquoketa stated it "will transition city government to its next stage of response" now that the first case has been confirmed.
That includes that "City Hall will cease to allow any physical public contact with city staff in order to protect our workforce from further spread," though staff members remain available by phone.
City playground equipment also will be roped off.
As of 10 a.m., state officials had not released yet released today's updated information on the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
On Sunday, 38 more cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 336 — a 13% increase from Saturday.
However, Sunday's report did not list any confirmed cases in Jackson County, nor Delaware or Jones counties.
There were 16 confirmed cases in Dubuque County and one in Clayton County.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.