GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Lock and Dam No. 10 in Guttenberg was among several lock and dam sites reopened to the public this week.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District announced this week that it would reopen facilities near locks and dams on the Mississippi River from Lock and Dam No. 2 near Hastings, Minn., to Lock and Dam No. 10.
Officials had closed guide walls, loading docks and observation platforms at the locks and dams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public restrooms will stay closed until further notice, however, according to a press release. Officials urge people who visit the sites to continue to practice social distancing.