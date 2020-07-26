Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, for a county total of 1,332. There were no additional deaths reported, so that toll remains at 26. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 143 new test results, for a positivity rate of 11.2%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 7.2%.
- A total of 19 people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Friday, according to the most-recent data from the state, six more than one day prior.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the total number of cases, there appeared to be 811 “active” cases in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Saturday, nine more than the prior day.
- Clayton County saw an increase of seven more positive cases between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, to 78. Jackson County’s total increased by six in that 24-hour period to 119. Delaware County tallied two new cases, now at 75 cases total. Jones County remained unchanged at 106 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 400 to 41,671 in the 24 hours ending at 5 p.m. Saturday. The state
- reported three deaths, for a
- total of 826.
- Grant County, Wis., reported four new cases Saturday for a total of 286. Lafayette County reported one additional confirmed case Saturday, so the total there is now at 100. Crawford County had two additional cases Saturday, for a total of 51. Iowa County posted no update as of Saturday evening.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed infections rose by 953 on Saturday. The state’s total was 47,870. There were 13 related deaths reported Saturday, so that toll moved to 891.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., health officials did not post a new report by Saturday evening. The state website showed the county unchanged at
- 92 cases.
Illinois’ statewide tally of cases rose by 1,426 Saturday, pushing its total to 169,883 cases. There were 12 more deaths Saturday for a total of 7,397.