In Iowa, there were 494 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday. The state had 27,555 cases as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Seven additional related deaths were recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 701.
In Wisconsin, 520 new cases were reported Friday, so the total now sits at 26,747. There were no more related deaths, and the state toll remains at 766.
In Illinois, 857 new cases and 37 additional related deaths were reported Friday.
That pushed the state’s totals to 140,291 cases and 6,847 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)