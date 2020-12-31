Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- An additional 47 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s 12-day positivity rate ticked up slightly to 9.8% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Another 15 cases were reported for Clayton County, which saw its 14-day rate climb to 14.5%. Delaware County added nine more cases, while its positivity rate inched up to 9.8%. Five cases were reported in Jackson County, and its rate remained at 10%. Three new cases were counted for Jones County, where the 14-day rate continued to fall, now at 11.4%.
- None of the five area Iowa counties reported any new deaths in that 24-hour span.
- The state public health department did not release new county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. As of the most recent report, Monday afternoon, Dubuque County had 18 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jackson County had five; Clayton County had four; Delaware County had two; and Jones County had two.
- On Wednesday night, the state still was reporting six outbreaks at local long-term-care centers. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 44; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 25 cases, an increase of one from 24 hours earlier; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — 14; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 1,703 cases from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the total to 278,959. The state reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, as the total climbed to 3,822.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Lafayette and Crawford counties each added two more cases. Iowa County added one.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,755 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 477,292. There were 35 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,818.
- In Illinois, the state website is providing more updated figures for Jo Daviess County than the county. The state reported six new cases Wednesday.
- Statewide, there were 7,374 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 178 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 955,380 cases and 16,357 deaths.