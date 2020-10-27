Forty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,248.
The new cases came on 106 new tests recorded in the county, bringing that total to 35,896. That means the county has a positivity rate of 45.3% during that 24-hour span. The county's to-date positivity rate increased to 14.6%.
Nineteen new cases were reported in Delaware County in that time frame, pushing its total to 797. Clayton County reported nine new cases, for a total of 430. Eight new cases were reported in Jackson County, for a total of 638. Five additional cases were reported for Jones County, moving its tally to 449.
One additional related death was reported in Delaware County, putting its death toll at 13. No new deaths were related in the other four counties. The tolls remained at 57 in Dubuque County, four in Jones County and three each in Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities reported three new cases, for a total of 40 with 2 people recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and now has 22 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases with 17 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester reported one more case, for a total of 81, with 61 now recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home still has four cases and two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,175 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 117,635.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 21 to 1,658.