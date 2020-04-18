The Dubuque County Farm Bureau is donating $500 to a local food bank to help fight food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will be donated to St. Stephen's Food Bank, which supplies many area food pantries. According to a press release, the Iowa Food Bank Association is reporting up to four times the number of new food requests since the crisis began.
“As farmers, we take pride in providing safe, healthy food and now more than ever we know local communities are in need,” Dubuque County Farm Bureau President Craig Recker said in the release. “Our farm bureau board is more than people who grow crops and raise livestock, we’re community members first, and we know we all have to take care of each other.”
For more information about how to help, visit RiverBendFoodBank.org.