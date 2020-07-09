BELLEVUE, Iowa -- A Bellevue day care center is closing today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Marquette Catholic Schools made the announcement this morning, though it noted that the staff member had not been on campus since July 2 "so it is possible that the employee never exposed anyone to COVID-19 who attends or works in our day care." The staff member worked in the room with 2- and 3-year-old children.
That room is unoccupied today, and the entire center is closing at noon so it can be deep-cleaned, according to the announcement.
"We learned of this positive case very late last night, and we wanted to provide child care at least until parents can find alternative care (that is why we're going to provide care until noon)," the announcement stated. "We will be speaking with Jackson County's Health Department today as well as (Iowa Department of Human Services) to receive additional guidance about reopening."