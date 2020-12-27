I want you to imagine something.
You’ve just arrived at your seats inside the Five Flags Arena …
The lights go out …
After a moment, you hear it … the first chords of one of your favorite songs …
And then ... the lights come back up …
And the concert you’ve been anticipating for months is happening right before your eyes!
That instant of darkness is a special moment in my line of work. But it requires a delicate touch. It needs to be long enough to bring the crowd’s anticipation to a boil. But let the darkness last too long, and audience members will wonder if something is wrong. Their anticipation becomes apprehension.
The year 2020 has kept us in the dark far too long.
The darkness started to settle over us in March. At Five Flags Center, we had wrapped up a run of successful events and were anticipating at what looked to be a great spring. But within days, our schedule was empty as events postponed or, in some unfortunate instances, canceled outright.
Our building had — as we say in this business — gone dark.
While I have been focused on the challenges we have faced at Five Flags Center, we are not alone. One need not look far from our building to see others struggling. Between businesses, schools, and everyday people scrambling to make ends meet … this crisis has cut deep in our community. I especially feel for the owners and employees of the bars and restaurants surrounding our venue. We have developed great relationships with many of those establishments in my time at Five Flags Center, and feel their successes are somewhat tied to the viability of our facility.
While the vibrancy which has long been a hallmark of Dubuque’s downtown has been quieted, the pulse is still there. In my time in Dubuque, I have found this to be a uniquely social community. I am sure many in the area eagerly await a time when social calendars are full again. The days of walking through downtown and hearing music streaming from each establishment still echo in our minds. I cannot wait to see those days return in the coming year.
Even as the current year comes to a close, we are beginning to see peeks of light. The news over the past few weeks has been encouraging. Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have reached Dubuque County. As days grow longer, we’ll be able to see more and more of the light.
This community fought through darkness before. The gallows humor of the mid-1980s asked the last person to leave Dubuque to “please turn out the light.” But the people of Dubuque rallied. City leaders wisely chose to pursue a more diverse economy. The revitalization of the port and downtown brought a new emphasis on tourism. That industry now supports thousands of local jobs, including our employees at Five Flags Center.
Dubuque’s story over the past three decades is one of continually facing challenges, and rising above them. Civic leaders have often showed the vision and courage to make difficult decisions which corrected the city’s path. I have no doubt that we can rise above the challenge we are currently facing … the task of rebuilding our economy post-COVID.
It is also my hope that Five Flags Center is able to provide a dose of the hope this community will need. We have begun hosting several small, but safe, events, and will continue to work our way toward a full re-opening. I realize that everyone’s comfort levels about coming to a concert or comedy show will be different and that when you are ready for one of those nights out on the town, Five Flags Center will be ready for you.
In troubled times, I’m often reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness … only light can do that.”
Those may be the truest words Dr. King ever spoke. I’ve seen it happen with my own eyes many times. Over my years managing entertainment facilities, I’ve witnessed several thousand concerts. At every show, there is that moment of darkness just before the show starts.
But the light always comes back.