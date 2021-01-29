The Dubuque County Board of Health on Friday night approved a request to rent vacant retail space to set up a COVID-19 vaccination site.
The space in Kennedy Mall formerly housed a Younkers women's store, though the lease agreement still awaits approval from the county Board of Supervisors, which will take up the matter on Monday, Feb. 1.
If approved, the site will be used for the community's health clinics to administer vaccine doses by appointment to eligible residents "beginning mid-February and as vaccine allocations become more available," states a press release.
Board of Health Member Dr. Hendrik Schultz, chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinic, explained why such a location is necessary.
"When you funnel 20 people through an on-site clinic vaccination point, that’s doable because they can socially distance appropriately," he said. "If you all of the sudden receive 5,000 vaccines, you cannot funnel them easily through the eye of that needle. The strategy of having one point where we can go and administer will be very helpful."
This site, just like other testing sites in the county, only will offer vaccines by appointment. So, the number of patients can be controlled.
"Everybody who goes out there will have to have an appointment, so it won’t be walk-in (traffic), with lines (of vehicles) down JFK," said County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger.
The next phase of vaccine administration, set by the state to start monday, includes all Iowa residents age 65 and older, first responders, educators in grades Pre-K through 12th grade and early childhood education and child care workers.
That is more people than the county was responsible for under the first phase. It is estimated there are more than 18,000 Dubuque County residents who are at least 65, for example.
"In looking around, we found that Younkers met all of the requirements we’d been looking at," said County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert.
The proposal approved unanimously Friday night is for a lease running through June 30.
"We don’t know if we’ll be completed with the vaccine in five months," Lambert said. "We know it’s going to be a long process. But that's what we're planning now."
She announced that the owners of the building — Kennedy Mall Ltd. — are granting the space to the county at no charge.
Utilities, however, are expected to run about $2,000 per month. And Berger told the Board of Health that there are bound to be other costs.
"We’ve had numerous walkthroughs out there," he said. "We’re going to have some expenses to get it up and going."
Lambert said the costs should qualify for a new grant through the Iowa Department of Public Health.