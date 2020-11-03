Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- There were seven more COVID-related deaths in the tri-state area reported Monday. Dubuque County reported two more COVID-related deaths between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, and Delaware County reported two additional deaths in the same time period. Dubuque County’s COVID death toll moved to 61; Delaware County’s moved to 16. Grant County, Wis., also reported two more deaths on Monday, for a total of 38. And Jo Daviess County, Ill., added one more for a total of 10.
- Dubuque County reported 89 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. That brings the county’s total to 5,921 cases. The number of individuals tested in the county grew by 116 during that period, reaching a total of 37,225. The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County was 19.3% as of 5 p.m. Monday.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,109 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 55 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County reported 32 additional cases during the 24 hours, with a 14-day positivity rate of 17.3%
- Jackson County had 26 new cases and the second-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 25.4%.
- Clayton County added 22 new cases and had a 14-day positivity rate of 22.9%, the state’s sixth-highest.
- Coming in third-highest in the state was Delaware County, with a 14-day postivity rate of 24.3% and 14 new cases.
- Iowa is reporting outbreaks in six area long-term-care centers. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque increased by one to 46 cases, with 11 individuals recovered. Mercy-
- One Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 35 cases and 28 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases and 17 recovered and Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade has seven cases, with two recovered. In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 81 cases and 61 recovered and Edgewood Care Center had five cases and two recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload rose by 1,774, for a total of 132,134. The state’s related death toll rose by 25, to 1,742.
- Grant County reported 59 additional cases during the 24-hour span, in addition to the two deaths. Crawford County reported 20 additional cases; Iowa County added 13 more; Lafayette County had nine more cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,433 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 232,296. There were three additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,050.
- Jo Daviess County added 14 cases Monday, as well as one death.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,222 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, along with 20 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 423,502 cases and 9,810 deaths.