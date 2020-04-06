Mormon official: World will conquer COVID-19
SALT LAKE CITY — A high-ranking member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Sunday that the world will conquer the coronavirus.
“Even as we speak, we are waging an ‘all hands on deck’ war with COVID-19, a solemn reminder that a virus 1,000 times smaller than a grain of sand can bring entire populations and global economies to their knees,” said Jeffrey R. Holland, speaking at the church’s signature gathering.
“When we have conquered it — and we will — may we be equally committed to freeing the world from the virus of hunger and freeing neighborhoods and nations from the virus of poverty,” he said.
The Mormon church has temporarily closed 168 temples around the world to help prevent the spread of the virus. Speeches at the conference had no in-person audiences and were livestreamed to millions around the world.
ACLU disputes part of Puerto Rico curfew
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The ACLU said Sunday it is seeking an injunction to block part of Puerto Rico’s strict curfew against the new coronavirus, arguing that some of its restrictions are unconstitutional as the governor imposed even tighter measures, including requiring anyone entering a business to wear a face mask.
The curfew imposed March 15 has shuttered non-essential businesses in the U.S. territory and ordered people to stay home from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and remain there even outside those hours unless they have to buy food or medicine, go to the bank or have an emergency or health-related situation. Violators face a $5,000 fine or a six-month jail term, and police have cited hundreds of people.
“There’s been no martial law declared, and there are no circumstances for it,” the ACLU argued. “As such, emergency states cannot be used to suspend fundamental rights.”
Gov. Wanda Vázquez said she had not yet read the entire lawsuit but stressed she would take any and all measures to protect Puerto Ricans.
Chafee ends presidential bid
Former Rhode Island governor and U.S. Sen. Lincoln Chafee has ended his run for president as a Libertarian.
Chafee said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he looks “forward to helping other Libertarians seeking office.” He said his campaign was changed by the coronavirus but had a successful transfer to virtual connections amid the outbreak.
Kansas man charged with murdering 2
WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter.
The suspect, Daniel Lopez, has not been arrested. Sedgwick County authorities charged him in the deaths of Mickayla Sorell, 25, and her daughter, Natalya Sorell. They were found dead at their home in Wichita last Monday.