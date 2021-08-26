The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- A total of 145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County from last Thursday through Wednesday, as well as one related death. The state now only releases data on Wednesdays. Local health officials reported that as of Wednesday, there were 394 active cases of COVID-19 in the county — 116 more than one week prior.
- Two other related deaths were reported locally — one each in Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties in the TH’s coverage area.
- Elsewhere in Iowa, 49 new cases were reported over the past week in Jones County, 28 in Delaware County, 24 in Clayton County and 22 in Jackson County.
- From Saturday to Wednesday, 34 additional cases were reported in Grant County, Wis. There were 20 more in Crawford County, Wis.; 13 cases in Jo Daviess County, Ill.; 12 in Iowa County, Wis.; and four in Lafayette County, Wis.
- As of Wednesday, 155,988 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 64.2% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Aug. 18, 10 residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19. There were five in Jones County, four in Delaware County, three in Jackson County and one in Clayton County.
- Officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health reported that, as of Wednesday, 79% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, as were 86% of patients in intensive care units.
- IDPH reported that current hospitalization rates are highest among middle age and older adults, with 87% of COVID-19 hospitalizations among people age 40 or older. Children made up 2% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
- As of Wednesday, 400,082 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 7,112 from a week earlier. Forty-two more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,268.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,614,637 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 60.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 6,784 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 651,338. The state’s related deaths increased by 42 to 7,558.
• As of Wednesday, 3,109,183 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 62.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 16,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,499,022. The state’s related deaths increased by 99 to 23,816.
As of Wednesday, 6,395,165 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 59% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.