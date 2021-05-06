The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Two additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s death toll rose to 209.
- Fourteen more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Wednesday, 118,723 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 48.8% of the area’s population age 16 and older.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Monday, four residents each of Dubuque and Delaware counties were hospitalized with COVID-19, one less each than Saturday. Three such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, an increase of one. Two such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized, a decrease of one. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, the same as Saturday.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque through May 17. Today, clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kennedy Mall and noon to 4 p.m. at Grand River Center. Details can be found at bit.ly/3aEYGxP
- .
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.1%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 2.5%; Delaware County, 3.1%; Jackson County, 2.9%; and Jones County, 3.7%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 440 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 366,566. The state reported two additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 5,962.
- As of Wednesday, 1,137,408 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 36.1% of the state’s total population.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Broske Center in Platteville. Walk-ins are welcome, however, residents interested in scheduling an appointment can do so by visiting vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/
- .
- Wisconsin reported 639 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 600,936. The state’s death toll rose by 13, increasing the total to 6,863.
- As of Wednesday, 2.1 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 37% of the state’s total population.
- In Illinois, appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Midwest Medical Center. To register, visit
- .
- There were 2,410 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,346,398. The state reported 30 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 22,096.
- Illinois also reported that more than 4 million residents have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday — 31.8% of the state’s total population.