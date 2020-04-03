If you are spending time with someone who is one of those folks who says, “If I get the virus, so be it. Most people will get a mild to moderate case, and I’m healthy,” — be wary. That person needs to hear a different message. Everyone should be avoiding getting the virus. Everyone.
Dr. Bobby Koneru, medical liaison for the Dubuque County Emergency Response team, posted on Facebook some interesting data from the Centers for Disease Control which spells out why a lack of personal vigilance is so dangerous.
The CDC work looked at the prevalence of underlying conditions in 7,162 U.S. cases for which researchers have good data. The research clearly shows the extent of the risk. Among the findings:
62% of confirmed COVID-19
- cases are patients without underlying conditions.
- 29% of hospitalizations are patients without underlying conditions.
- 22% of ICU admissions are patients without underlying conditions.
Whether it’s your teenager, the college student next door or the old friend who still wants to get together, the facts are unequivocal. Everyone should be staying home and avoiding getting this virus at all cost.
The Dubuque City Council is headed in the right direction by putting on hold a community vote on a proposed $74 million expansion project for Five Flags Center.
A majority of City Council members told the Telegraph Herald that they support a recent request by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone the Sept. 8 vote in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted the closure of many businesses in the city and across the country, as well as related layoffs.
It’s the right call.
There are too many unknown factors that could ultimately impact the vote and the project. Even before COVID-19 began to affect the area, getting 60% of voters to agree to increase property taxes an average of $111 annually to fund a $74 million rebuilt Five Flags Center seemed like an uphill climb. In light of the pandemic and the economic devastation its wrought from Wall Street to Main Street, the enhanced concert venue is unlikely to be seen as a priority.
Citizens should have an opportunity to judge the Five Flags project on its merits and with full knowledge of how COVID-19 has altered their financial standing.
Amid trying times, we’ve all seen countless examples of tri-state residents rising to the occasion and helping others. While these days bring new challenges, this community has not let us down.
From the dozens of people laboring to make masks, to those helping get food to families and individuals in need, to decorations at nursing homes and candles lit in honor of our health care heroes, we’ve been able to tell some amazing and uplifting stories.
Let’s keep the good feelings coming. Send your stories of people reaching out to others in acts of kindness to ben.jacobson@thmedia.com. Now more than ever we need stories that remind us of the good in our community.